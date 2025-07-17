Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q1 PAT slumps 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q1 PAT slumps 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,343.20 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 56.49% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.85 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 12.31% to Rs 158.70 crore in the first quarter of FY26 from Rs 141.30 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 3.97 crore in Q1 FY26, down 61.82% as against with Rs 10.40 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 20.85% to Rs 158.34 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 131.02 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 157.78 crore (up 35.71%), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 6.52 crore (up 88.98%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.07 crore (up 567.21% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved the appointment of Natarajan Mayuram Venkataraman as an additional director and whole-time director, effective 16 July 2025. His term as whole-time director will be for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the members.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

