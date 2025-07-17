Gland Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1994.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% gain in NIFTY and a 9.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Gland Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1994.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 14.97% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.9, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 29.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
