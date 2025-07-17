Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal export falls 7% on year in Jun-25

India's oilmeal export falls 7% on year in Jun-25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of June, 2025 is provisionally reported at 313,404 tons compared to 335,196 tons in June 2024 i.e. down by 7%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to June 2025 reported at 1,094,593 tons compared to 1,102,632 tons during the same period of last year i.e. marginally down by 1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

NLC India Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon