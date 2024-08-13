Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.500.3932.0033.330.160.130.160.130.160.13