Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.39 28 OPM %32.0033.33 -PBDT0.160.13 23 PBT0.160.13 23 NP0.160.13 23
