Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 28.94 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments rose 5.25% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.35% to Rs 10.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.9427.50 5 75.3070.82 6 OPM %21.9822.07 -21.7517.75 - PBDT6.145.55 11 15.9411.57 38 PBT5.505.02 10 13.589.51 43 NP4.013.81 5 10.667.09 50
