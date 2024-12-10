LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with GitHub

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree has announced a strategic partnership with GitHub, the most widely adopted Copilot-powered developer platform. This collaboration integrates GitHub's advanced DevOps and AI-driven pair programming capabilities with LTIMindtree's expertise in digital engineering and AI transformation, creating a powerful ecosystem to drive enterprise innovation at scale.

As IT complexities increase, the demand for strong software quality, security, and speed becomes more critical. While Generative AI holds immense potential, many organizations are struggling to fully capitalize on it for software development. Recognizing this challenge, LTIMindtree is dedicated to driving agile transformation by integrating Generative AI into the software delivery process through shift-left, shift-right, and shift-down practices.

 

The LTIMindtree-GitHub partnership will supercharge organizations by scaling AI-enabled capabilities and reimagining the software development lifecycle. By leveraging LTIMindtree's expertise in delivering digital programs and GitHub's robust Copilot-powered platform, this collaboration will streamline development processes and deliver AI-powered developer solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Developers will benefit from enhanced collaboration tools, automated workflows, and reduced manual effort, enabling faster time-to-market and improved software quality. Additionally, the GitHub ecosystem will enhance productivity by providing early access to innovative tools and fostering co-innovation.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

