LTIMindtree climbs on Rs 3,000-crore CBDT Insight 2.0 project win

LTIMindtree jumped 4.31% to Rs 6290 after the company said it had won a large contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build the next phase of India's tax analytics system.

The company said it has been awarded the "Insight 2.0" project, a seven-year mandate valued at around Rs 3,000 crore, to modernise the national tax analytics platform. The programme will use artificial intelligence-based systems and data analytics to support real-time analysis and decision-making for tax authorities.

LTIMindtree is part of the Larsen & Toubro Group and provides technology consulting and digital services to clients across sectors in India and overseas.

LTIMindtree reported a 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Order inflow jumped 22.30% to $1.59 billion in Q2 FY26, compared with $1.30 billion in Q2 FY25.

The company's board will consider Q3FY26 results on 19 January 2026.

