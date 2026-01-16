HDB Financial Services gains as Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 643 cr
HDB Financial Services rose 1.26% to Rs 774.35 after its net profit jumped 36.33% to Rs 643.9 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 472.3 crore in Q3 FY25.
Total Revenue from operations rose 12.78% to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4,143.6 crore in Q3 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 860.3 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 34.24%, compared with Rs 640.80 crore in Q3 FY25.
The companys Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to Rs 1,14,853 crore as on 31 December 2025, up 12% from Rs 1,02,514 crore a year ago.
Total gross loans grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 1,14,577 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,02,097 crore as on 31 December 2024.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased 22.1% YoY to Rs 2,285 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,872 crore in the same quarter last year.
Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) rose 23.2% YoY to Rs 1,573 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,276 crore in Q3 FY25.
Gross Stage 3 loans stood at 2.81% as of 31 December 2025, up from 2.25% a year ago.
Net Stage 3 loans rose to 1.25% in Q3 FY26, compared with 0.90% as of 31 December 2024.
Provision coverage on Stage 3 assets declined to 55.59% in Q3 FY26, from 60.02% a year earlier.
Employee benefit expenses include a provision of Rs 61 crore on account of the new labour codes, of which Rs 56 crore relates to the lending business.
HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises. Established in 2007, as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited, HDBFS is categorized as an upper layer NBFC by the RBI. HDBFS offers a large portfolio of lending products that cater to a growing and diverse customer base through a wide omni-channel distribution network. Its lending products are offered through the three business verticals: Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance. As of 31 December 2025, the Companys distribution network spans 1,744 branches across 1,165 cities/ towns.
