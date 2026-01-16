Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services gains as Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 643 cr

HDB Financial Services gains as Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

HDB Financial Services rose 1.26% to Rs 774.35 after its net profit jumped 36.33% to Rs 643.9 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 472.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total Revenue from operations rose 12.78% to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4,143.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 860.3 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 34.24%, compared with Rs 640.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to Rs 1,14,853 crore as on 31 December 2025, up 12% from Rs 1,02,514 crore a year ago.

Total gross loans grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 1,14,577 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,02,097 crore as on 31 December 2024.

 

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Date, time, expectations

ICICI Bank Q3 results preview: Check profit, NIM, loan growth expectations

Stock Market LIVE, Januaray 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off-highs, Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty above 25,800; IT index zooms 3%

Trump

Proposed 'Trump-class' warship may be among costliest military vessels

HBL Engineering share price plunged after its missed a major order from the Indian Railways

HBL Engineering drops 13% after it misses major order from Indian Railways

Mumbai: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre, a day before Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

BMC election results: BJP ahead in 32 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 26

Net Interest Income (NII) increased 22.1% YoY to Rs 2,285 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,872 crore in the same quarter last year.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) rose 23.2% YoY to Rs 1,573 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,276 crore in Q3 FY25.

Gross Stage 3 loans stood at 2.81% as of 31 December 2025, up from 2.25% a year ago.

Net Stage 3 loans rose to 1.25% in Q3 FY26, compared with 0.90% as of 31 December 2024.

Provision coverage on Stage 3 assets declined to 55.59% in Q3 FY26, from 60.02% a year earlier.

Employee benefit expenses include a provision of Rs 61 crore on account of the new labour codes, of which Rs 56 crore relates to the lending business.

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises. Established in 2007, as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited, HDBFS is categorized as an upper layer NBFC by the RBI. HDBFS offers a large portfolio of lending products that cater to a growing and diverse customer base through a wide omni-channel distribution network. Its lending products are offered through the three business verticals: Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance. As of 31 December 2025, the Companys distribution network spans 1,744 branches across 1,165 cities/ towns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential AMC jumps on strong Q3 numbers

ICICI Prudential AMC jumps on strong Q3 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting