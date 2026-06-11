LTTS announces strategic partnership with Databricks

To jointly develop and deliver Industrial AI solutions for asset intensive enterprises

L&T Technology Services announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Databricks, the leading Data and AI company, to co develop and deliver Industrial AI solutions that advance Engineering Intelligence (EI) for asset intensive enterprises. Anchored in LTTS' Sustainability segment, spanning Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products, the partnership will support Energy, Petrochemicals and Industrials clients globally.

As industrial organizations seek to unlock greater value from decades of operational and engineering data, the alliance will combine LTTS' deep domain capabilities with the Databricks platform to transform complex plant data into Engineering Intelligence - enabling improved asset reliability, operational efficiency and sustainability performance.

The partnership brings together LTTS' expertise in forward looking technologies and extensive experience across more than 600 major plants worldwide with Databricks' leading AI, analytics, and data capabilities. This combination enables industrial enterprises to develop data and AI applications, intelligent agents and advanced analytics at scale, delivering actionable insights and measurable business value across the engineering and asset lifecycle.

Together, LTTS and Databricks will deliver solutions spanning Predictive Asset Reliability, Energy & Emissions Optimization, OEE and Production Intelligence, Quality Intelligence and Sustainability Analytics. The partnership combines real-time operational data, advanced AI and machine learning, and natural language-based insights to help engineers and manufacturing teams access, analyze and act on operational intelligence with greater speed and accuracy.