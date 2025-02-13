Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 905.60 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 23.00% to Rs 44.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 905.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales905.60732.48 24 OPM %13.0214.46 -PBDT106.9898.30 9 PBT74.2668.48 8 NP44.8236.44 23
