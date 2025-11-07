Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Lumax Industries slipped 3.92% to Rs 4,660.40 after the company reported a mixed performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with steady year-on-year growth offset by sequential moderation in profit.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 26.03% year-on-year to Rs 35.64 crore on a 24.11% increase in revenue to Rs 1,011.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. On a sequential (QoQ) basis, net profit declined 1.51%. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 28.63% YoY to Rs 47.12 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses increased 22.31% YoY to Rs 975.62 crore during the quarter. Finance cost stood at Rs 18.80 crore (down 1.65% YoY), while employee benefits expense rose 24.56% YoY to Rs 120.57 crore.

 

Lumax Industries, the flagship company of the DK Jain Group, is a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting systems in India. Founded in 1945, the company has evolved from a trading firm into a market leader in the domestic automotive lighting segment. It has a long-standing technical collaboration with Stanley Electric Co., Japan, which holds a 37.5% equity stake, with an equal share held by the Indian promoters, D.K. Jain and family. The company operates 29 manufacturing facilities across seven states in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation consolidated net profit declines 86.00% in the September 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation consolidated net profit declines 86.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon