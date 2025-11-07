MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 187.68 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 20.24% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 187.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales187.68144.83 30 OPM %6.857.82 -PBDT11.6810.60 10 PBT8.888.21 8 NP7.015.83 20
