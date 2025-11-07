Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 960.70 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 37.71% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 960.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 777.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales960.70777.30 24 OPM %21.2328.06 -PBDT163.20203.20 -20 PBT97.10162.20 -40 NP66.90107.40 -38
