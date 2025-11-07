Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 69.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 34.05 croreNet profit of Pelatro rose 69.71% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.0520.12 69 OPM %17.1818.94 -PBDT6.404.30 49 PBT4.913.48 41 NP4.652.74 70
