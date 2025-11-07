String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 217.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 164.78% to Rs 232.50 croreNet profit of String Metaverse rose 217.33% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 164.78% to Rs 232.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales232.5087.81 165 OPM %10.789.02 -PBDT25.837.99 223 PBT21.786.75 223 NP21.426.75 217
