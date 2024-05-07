Business Standard
Lupin consolidated net profit rises 52.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 4895.11 crore
Net profit of Lupin rose 52.33% to Rs 359.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 4895.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4330.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 345.15% to Rs 1914.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 19656.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16269.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4895.114330.30 13 19656.3416269.98 21 OPM %20.3613.34 -19.3911.05 - PBDT954.81522.49 83 3619.081597.18 127 PBT497.71258.50 93 2422.27716.49 238 NP359.43235.96 52 1914.48430.08 345
First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

