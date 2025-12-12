Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

To support rapidly expanding global peptides market

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a subsidiary of Lupin, today announced a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide) (SIX: PPGN), a specialized, global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. This collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate readiness for the rapidly expanding global peptides market. It also advances next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolics, supporting the long-term strategic growth of both organizations.

As part of the alliance, both companies will work towards the following: h

Expanding sourcing options and fortifying peptide supply chains to meet rising global demand for peptide APIs, including for metabolic disease therapies. h Integrating procurement and supply planning h Ensuring unwavering quality and reliability and delivering superior service globally

This partnership strengthens LMS as a leading CDMO supplier of peptide materials for both innovator and generic markets, while enhancing PolyPeptides position as a trusted CDMO partner.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's gasoline demand continues to see roubust increase, says OPEC

GMR Power rises after board to mull Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

ECI extends deadlines for special electoral roll revision across multiple states

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

