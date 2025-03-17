Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Amifampridine Tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Amifampridine Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Lupin has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg. This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Goa facility in India.

Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg, are bioequivalent to Firdapse Tablets, 10 mg of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and are indicated for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg (RLD Firdapse) had an estimated global net sale of USD 306 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

LTIMindtree slumps on buzz Citigroup plans major IT contractor cut

LTIMindtree slumps on buzz Citigroup plans major IT contractor cut

Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.96%, gains for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.96%, gains for fifth straight session

Eraaya Lifespaces initiates legal action against Elara Capital PLC

Eraaya Lifespaces initiates legal action against Elara Capital PLC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon