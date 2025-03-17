Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.96%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1699.6, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% gain in NIFTY and a 9.69% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1699.6, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22466.9. The Sensex is at 74002.67, up 0.24%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20386.85, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1699.9, up 0.91% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% gain in NIFTY and a 9.69% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 128.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

