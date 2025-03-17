Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 896.05, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.8% jump in NIFTY and a 16.58% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 896.05, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22451.8. The Sensex is at 73995.1, up 0.23%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has slipped around 0.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31483, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 901, up 2.92% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 52.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.8% jump in NIFTY and a 16.58% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 303.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

