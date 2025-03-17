Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade, as concerns over the US government shutdown eased and investors awaited the outcome of the US Fed policy review later this week. The Nifty traded above the 22,450 mark. Pharma, financial services, and private bank shares advanced while IT, media, and FMCG shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 291.26 points or 0.40% to 74,123.63. The Nifty 50 index added 96.50 points or 0.43% to 22,493.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.10%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,666 shares rose and 2,262 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.08% to 13.56.

Economy:

India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 2.38% (provisional) in February, 2025, primarily due to an increase in prices of manufactured food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles, and textiles, etc. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday. This is higher than the WPI rate in January, which stood at 2.31%.

Gainers & Losers:

Bajaj Finserv (up 3.44%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 3.33%), Sbi Life Insurance Company (up 3.26%), Trent (up 2.64%), and Axis Bank (up 2.11%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Wipro (down 1.65%), Britannia Industries (down 1.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) (down 1.60%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.60%), and Tata Consumer Products (down 1.05%) were the major Nifty losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RMC Switchgears was locked in the upper circuit of 5% after the firm received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 320 crore from the Rajasthan Govt for a 50 MW rooftop solar system installation across state buildings in Jaipur and Dausa.

Indusind Bank rose 1.44% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reassured the private lender's financial stability. The RBI's statement, addressing recent market concern, affirmed that IndusInd Bank is "well-capitalised" and maintains a "satisfactory" financial position.

Lupin added 1.61% after the pharma major announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gained 3.57% after the company announced that it has secured orders amounting to Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCL).

Hindustan Construction Company rallied 3.55% after the company announced that its joint venture with Tata Projects (TPL) has won a contract worth Rs 2,191 crore from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL).

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Monday as investors monitored the potential continuation of global market volatility.

Asian stocks traded higher as the Chinese government on Sunday announced a Special Action Plan to Boost Consumption to revive consumption by boosting peoples incomes. Other measures include plans to stabilize the stock and real estate market and raising the countrys birth rate.

Chinas retail sales rose by 4.0% in the January-February period compared to a year ago, up from 3.7% year-on-year growth in December. Meanwhile, urban investment in the country increased by 4.1% year-on-year in the same period, surpassing the 3.6% forecast.

Japanese stocks were little changed after stronger-than-expected January inflation data. Headline national CPI jumped to a two-year high of 4.0% year-on-year in January, up from 3.6% the previous month, according to government data. Core CPI, excluding fresh food and energy costs, rose slightly to 2.5% year-on-year from 2.4% in the prior month. This data strengthens the case for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese manufacturing activity contracted for the eighth consecutive month in February. The au Jibun Bank manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.9 in February, slightly better than January's 48.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

U.S. stocks declined overnight after weak earnings from Walmart, raising concerns about a slowing economy. Wall Street also saw some profit-taking after the S&P 500 reached a series of record highs this week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 6,117.63, the NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5% to 19,962.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1% to 44,176.90.

Walmart Inc. stabilized in after-hours trading after falling 6.5% during Thursday's session due to weaker-than-expected earnings for the December quarter. Walmart's losses affected other retail stocks, amid concerns that U.S. consumer spendinga key economic driverwas cooling after a strong year.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

