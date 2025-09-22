Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Lupin said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a product-specific pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Pune Biotech facility, conducted between 8 September and 19 September 2025.

The inspection concluded with 4 observations, the company said in a regulatory filing. These observations pertain to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) but do not include any critical issues at this stage.

"We will address the observations and submit our response to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline," the company stated, adding that it remains committed to full compliance with cGMP quality standards across all its facilities.

The company did not disclose details of the specific product involved in the inspection.

 

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Also Read

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty50 near 25,300; IT shares bleed on new H-1B visa fee

H-1B Visa

USCIS confirms $100K H-1B visa fee for new petitions from Sept 21

Indian export, exporters, Budget 2025, Export Promotion Mission

India has not significantly advanced its CBAM preparedness, says GTRI

Voltas- consumer durables

Why do analysts expect Voltas' demand to recover in second half of FY26?

wrinkles, skincare, men, laughing man

Can you really stop wrinkles? Here's what doctors say about ageing skin

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lupin fell 0.56% to Rs 2,044.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon