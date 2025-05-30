Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 6.61% in the March 2025 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 6.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 49.34 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 6.61% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.71% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 108.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.3434.48 43 108.6975.13 45 OPM %4.135.83 -4.554.29 - PBDT1.541.70 -9 3.472.05 69 PBT1.521.68 -10 3.381.96 72 NP1.131.21 -7 2.531.40 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

