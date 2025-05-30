Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 37.75 croreNet profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 109.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.7532.77 15 109.8192.59 19 OPM %1.562.93 -3.073.12 - PBDT0.480.31 55 1.120.78 44 PBT0.280.19 47 0.720.54 33 NP0.210.14 50 0.510.39 31
