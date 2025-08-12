Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.0621.37 3 OPM %-1.31-1.08 -PBDT0.140.14 0 PBT0.130.13 0 NP0.080.09 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

