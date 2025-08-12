M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 22.06 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.0621.37 3 OPM %-1.31-1.08 -PBDT0.140.14 0 PBT0.130.13 0 NP0.080.09 -11
