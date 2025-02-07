Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock gains as PAT climb 29% YoY to Rs 807 cr in Q3 FY25

Mazagon Dock gains as PAT climb 29% YoY to Rs 807 cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders added 1.80% to Rs 2,237.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 28.75% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.06% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,062.57 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 35.14% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,367.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 28.32% YoY. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 973.3 crore (up 1.41% YoY), while power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 4.86 crore (up 9.70% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit spiked 63.91% to Rs 2,088.22 crore on a 29.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,257.47 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PI Inds slips as Q3 PAT declines 17% YoY to Rs 373 crore

PI Inds slips as Q3 PAT declines 17% YoY to Rs 373 crore

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra edges higher as JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,196-cr project

H.G. Infra edges higher as JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,196-cr project

Carraro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Carraro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon