M&M production rises 20% YoY in July 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 20.41% increase in production to 1,01,954 units in July 2026, compared with 84,669 units in July 2025.

The auto major's total sales stood at 1,02,710 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 24.80% on a YoY basis, while exports rose 47.43% YoY to 4,159 units in July 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 33.58% to Rs 5,454.54 crore on 27.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 58,187.57 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.03% to Rs 3,508.10 on the BSE.

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