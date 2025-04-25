Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 4224.30 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers rose 38.50% to Rs 921.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 4224.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4018.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.45% to Rs 2764.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1549.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 13779.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10316.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4224.304018.50 5 13779.5010316.10 34 OPM %28.8826.03 -28.9325.81 - PBDT1264.30995.80 27 3827.402336.40 64 PBT1186.50878.50 35 3555.502132.50 67 NP921.70665.50 38 2764.301549.10 78

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

