Vedanta Ltd Spikes 2.33%

Vedanta Ltd has added 3.93% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.83% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 2.33% today to trade at Rs 481.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0.66% to quote at 33294.73. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.09% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 1.85% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.02 % over last one year compared to the 28.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.