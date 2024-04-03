Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Properties Ltd, DLF Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2024.

Godrej Properties Ltd, DLF Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2024.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 3.73% to Rs 1123.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24296 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 3.63% to Rs 2405.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20745 shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd tumbled 3.12% to Rs 905.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd shed 3.01% to Rs 1510.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13504 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 2.75% to Rs 2594.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5276 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News