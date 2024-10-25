Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 41.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 86.77 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 41.60% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 86.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales86.7797.57 -11 OPM %14.6214.48 -PBDT8.2510.85 -24 PBT4.927.07 -30 NP4.177.14 -42
