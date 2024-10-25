Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.22% to Rs 1.86 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries declined 95.59% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 79.22% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.868.95 -79 OPM %5.918.04 -PBDT0.140.72 -81 PBT0.030.68 -96 NP0.030.68 -96
