Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.19 -5 OPM %44.4452.63 -PBDT0.080.10 -20 PBT0.080.10 -20 NP0.060.07 -14

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

