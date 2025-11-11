Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 200.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 106.82 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 200.72% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.8286.77 23 OPM %15.2314.62 -PBDT17.128.42 103 PBT13.805.09 171 NP12.544.17 201
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content