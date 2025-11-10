Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 129.40 crore

Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 120.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 129.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales129.40189.95 -32 OPM %-39.20-106.39 -PBDT-2.510.05 PL PBT-133.23-11.52 -1057 NP-120.74-4.48 -2595

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

