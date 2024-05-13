Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 145.68 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 80.00% to Rs 24.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 816.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 94.31% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 145.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.145.68233.83816.95982.059.6019.1311.8221.3614.8140.8481.29198.547.7034.0452.27176.161.3824.2724.84124.20