Tata Motors Ltd Slides 5.05%

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 2.39% over last one month compared to 4.14% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd lost 5.05% today to trade at Rs 994. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.37% to quote at 51789.38. The index is up 4.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd decreased 1.79% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 1.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 61.63 % over last one year compared to the 16.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1065.6 on 05 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 504.75 on 19 May 2023.

