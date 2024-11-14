Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks end little changed

US stocks end little changed

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Indices finished choppy trading post release of consumer price inflation data that came in line with economist estimates.

The major US averages ended the day narrowly mixed yesterday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 50.66 points (0.3%) to 19,230.74, the S&P 500 crept up 1.39 points (less than a tenth of a percent) to 5,985.38 and the Dow inched up 47.21 points (0.1%) to 43,958.19.

The Consumer Price Index crept up by 0.2% in October from 2.4% in September. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.3% in October. The annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged from the previous month at 3.3%, which was also in line with estimates.

 

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 82.3 percent chance of another quarter point rate cut in December but a 60.2% chance rates will then be left unchanged in January.

Airline stocks displayed substantial weakness on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index plummeting by 7.3%. A nosedive by shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) weigh on the sector, with the discount airline plunging by 59.3%.

Semiconductor stocks showed significant weakness as reflected by the 2% slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Oil service, steel and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable weakness, while oil producer and retail stocks strongly moved upside.

Asia Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1%.

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 23,550; pharma shares decline

Nifty slides below 23,550; pharma shares decline

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

A-1 reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

A-1 reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Meanwhile, the major European markets finished the day narrowly mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1%, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1% & the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the session after seeing early strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up 1.9 bps to a four-month closing high of 4.45% after hitting a low of 4.35%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Varun Beverages up 5% on launching QIP, to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

Vedanta

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: Blip or a bearish turn for stock?

Indian Army, Ladakh, LAC agreement

India, China should pursue border settlement while LAC deal holds: Experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon