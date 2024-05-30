Business Standard
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 173220.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 1107.02% to Rs 6.88 crore
Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rose 173220.00% to Rs 433.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1107.02% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10429.18% to Rs 346.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 295.91% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.880.57 1107 8.712.20 296 OPM %81.83-426.32 -55.34-183.18 - PBDT433.420.10 433320 345.561.99 17265 PBT433.410.09 481467 345.521.95 17619 NP433.300.25 173220 346.413.29 10429
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

