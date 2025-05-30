Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 26.36 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 145.92% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 457.04% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 152.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.3643.07 -39 152.53166.45 -8 OPM %-6.457.48 -0.952.91 - PBDT-1.114.25 PL 1.606.62 -76 PBT-2.203.05 PL -2.282.13 PL NP7.232.94 146 7.911.42 457
