Mahan Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.26 46 OPM %5.2611.54 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
