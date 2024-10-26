Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.99% to Rs 8.95 croreNet Loss of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.99% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.9515.70 -43 OPM %-1.341.15 -PBDT-0.320.06 PL PBT-0.44-0.09 -389 NP-0.47-0.10 -370
