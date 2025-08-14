Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 943.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.24% to Rs 65.74 croreNet Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 943.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 773.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.24% to Rs 65.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.74183.85 -64 OPM %-282.20-60.34 -PBDT-797.98-616.96 -29 PBT-943.15-773.46 -22 NP-943.15-773.46 -22
