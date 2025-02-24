Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said that it has been awarded contracts for supply of micro irrigation systems under community micro irrigation project.

The aforementioned contract has been awarded by the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.

The project has to be completed within a period of 12 months. The value of the said project is Rs 11.11 crore.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation manufactures MIS consisting of drips and sprinklers at its facilities in Nashik (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 280.6% to Rs 6.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 1.4% year on year to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

The scrip fell 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 123 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indorama Netherlands set to acquire minority stake in EPL

Indorama Netherlands set to acquire minority stake in EPL

Board of EPL approves execution of SPA for change in shareholding

Board of EPL approves execution of SPA for change in shareholding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon