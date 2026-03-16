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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation secures Rs 18-cr micro-irrigation contract

Mahindra EPC Irrigation secures Rs 18-cr micro-irrigation contract

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said it has received an order from the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Water User Association, for the supply of pressurized Micro Irrigation Systems covering 3,591 hectares.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 17.95 crore, is to be executed over a 12-month period. The order has been awarded to a domestic entity.

The company confirmed that neither the promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 14.75% to Rs 93.47 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 81.45 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation tanked 3.91% to trade at Rs 108.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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