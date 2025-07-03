Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
ArisUnitern RE Solutions (formerly known as ArisUnitern Private), a Subsidiary Company of the Arisinfra Solutions (formerly known as Arisinfra Solutions), has been awarded a contract by Village Wave for development management, which covers materials supply, project management, sales and marketing, lender management services for plot plus villa development project spread over approximately 21.9 acres of land at Shingadi Kadirenahalli Village, Bangalore. The contract is worth Rs 100 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

