Mahindra Finance hits 52-week high after board OKs to expand moartgage business

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that its board approved to expand the mortgage business which will includes housing finance, top-up loans, lease rental discounting, home improvement and home extension loans, balance transfer loans.

The said expansion would leverage the companys established presence in the financial services sector and its deep understanding of the customer needs resulting in increase in the mortgage lending opportunity to its existing customers as well as new customers.

The company will invest approximately Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore over for next 12 months, including IT spends.

The company would also participate in affordable housing loan schemes of Governments.