Dixon arm enters into MoU with Asus for manufacturing of notebooks

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, expressed, It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with iconic brand Asus for manufacturing of notebooks. We are delighted and encouraged by the trust they have bestowed on Dixon for this collaboration. Asus has established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide, thanks to its advanced technology and we see them as our ideal long-term strategic partner who shares our core values: focus on quality, engineering prowess and customer satisfaction & we intend to leverage each other's strengths to manufacture notebook products.

Dixon Technologies (India)'s wholly owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics has entered into an MOU with Asus India (Asus) for manufacturing of information technology products i.e. notebooks, subject to signing of definitive agreements with Asus's entity/ies or its affiliate(s).