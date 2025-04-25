Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 778.83 croreNet profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 11.27% to Rs 73.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 778.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 127.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 2780.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2704.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales778.83800.19 -3 2780.852704.60 3 OPM %26.2423.42 -20.7818.98 - PBDT194.28195.14 0 558.54496.13 13 PBT102.41109.10 -6 192.53159.52 21 NP73.0882.36 -11 127.59115.52 10
