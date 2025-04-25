Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 778.83 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 11.27% to Rs 73.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 778.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 127.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 2780.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2704.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales778.83800.19 -3 2780.852704.60 3 OPM %26.2423.42 -20.7818.98 - PBDT194.28195.14 0 558.54496.13 13 PBT102.41109.10 -6 192.53159.52 21 NP73.0882.36 -11 127.59115.52 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Axis Bank approves change in senior management

Board of Axis Bank approves change in senior management

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon