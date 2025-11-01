Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.09% to Rs 2393.45 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 21.26% to Rs 273.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 346.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 2393.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2419.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2393.452419.74 -1 OPM %21.3623.96 -PBDT549.89629.08 -13 PBT357.30462.64 -23 NP273.19346.94 -21
